Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.47 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $425.17. 22,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.51. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

