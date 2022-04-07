Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. 54,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,252. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.