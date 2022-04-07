Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $29,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Infosys by 173.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

