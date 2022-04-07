Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,321 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $7.23 on Thursday, hitting $438.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.57 and its 200-day moving average is $477.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

