Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 43,754 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $36,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

