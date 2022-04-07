Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 212 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $12.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,538.17. 9,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,134. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,515.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,649.08. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.77.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.