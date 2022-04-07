Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $27,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.16. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

