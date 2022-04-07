Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,789 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,237,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,684,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,674,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

