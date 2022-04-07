Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,880 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Chart Industries worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.40.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $5.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average of $161.40. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

