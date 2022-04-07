Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,373 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.75. 17,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,814. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.63 and a 200-day moving average of $296.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

