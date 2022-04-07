Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,861 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,055,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $521.61. 8,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

