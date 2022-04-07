NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NNGRY. Citigroup cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($57.69) to €56.50 ($62.09) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($69.23) to €58.00 ($63.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

NNGRY stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. NN Group has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

