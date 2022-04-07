Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 683 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.