Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 12,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 15,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

