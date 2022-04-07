Niftyx Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.97 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $63,287.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00035866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00104435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

