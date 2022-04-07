Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700 at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.98) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON NFC opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -279.59. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 662 ($8.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,476 ($19.36).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

