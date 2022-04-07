Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700 at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.98) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON NFC opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -279.59. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 662 ($8.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,476 ($19.36).
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
