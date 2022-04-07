New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $753.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

