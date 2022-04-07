New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $236,255 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

