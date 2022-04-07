New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.21 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,491 shares of company stock valued at $27,074,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

