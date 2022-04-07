New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $330,000 Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

