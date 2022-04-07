New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $103,000 Investment in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SBGI opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.