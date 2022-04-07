New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $51,000 in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $626.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

