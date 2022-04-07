New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $46,000 in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

VEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

