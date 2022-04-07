New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $26,000 in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at $21,197,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPB opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

TPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

