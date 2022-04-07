New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PC Connection by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.64.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,487 shares of company stock worth $1,297,238. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

PC Connection Profile (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.