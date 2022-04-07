New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,400 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 284.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Everi were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 13,463.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

