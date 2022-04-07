NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,238,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,430,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.46. 49,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,431. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.