NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

NTAP opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

