Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,906 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

