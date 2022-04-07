Needham & Company LLC Raises Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $36.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $696.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
