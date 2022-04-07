Needham & Company LLC Raises Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $36.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $696.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.