Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) vs. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Financial Survey

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Avantor 0 1 14 0 2.93

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 127.11%. Avantor has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Avantor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Avantor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million N/A N/A Avantor $7.39 billion 2.65 $572.60 million $0.86 37.27

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.37% -13.16% Avantor 7.53% 35.81% 7.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avantor beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

