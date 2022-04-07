NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 632.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 10,145.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.98.

NWG stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

