National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Optas LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $80.01 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63.

National Grid Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.