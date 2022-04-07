National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

NYSE:TDG opened at $647.99 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $646.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

