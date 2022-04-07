National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Investors Title by 173.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Investors Title during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 24.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Title in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ITIC opened at $196.00 on Thursday. Investors Title has a one year low of $161.55 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $372.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.44.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

