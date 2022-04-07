National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUT opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

