National Bank of Canada FI Takes $105,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $212.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.42 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.37.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.