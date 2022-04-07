National Bank of Canada FI Takes $100,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.