National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 8,900 Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $408.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.08%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

