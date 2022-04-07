National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $106.89 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.