National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NRG stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

