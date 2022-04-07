National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

