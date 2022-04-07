National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $138,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 512,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 345,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52.

