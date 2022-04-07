National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $131,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $647.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

