National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $125,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

