National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $110,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 303.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

PAYC stock opened at $335.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.17 and its 200-day moving average is $408.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

