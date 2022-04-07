National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $107,000 Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.