National Bank of Canada FI Invests $118,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LCI Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LCI Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000. Port Capital LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 371,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in LCI Industries by 87.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

In related news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

