National Bank of Canada FI Invests $103,000 in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

UUUU opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

