National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 68,064 Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,064 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 25.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 9.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGB. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

